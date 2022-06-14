Brokerages Set Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Target Price at $14.50

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBE. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arbe Robotics in the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,875,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 17.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARBE opened at $6.20 on Thursday. Arbe Robotics has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

