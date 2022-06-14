Brokerages Set EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Target Price at $58.38

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.38.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
In other news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of EPR stock opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.33.
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.54%.
EPR Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EPR Properties (EPR)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach
- PayPal or Block?: Both Payment Innovators are Buys
- The Institutional Tide In Five Below Is Turning
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.