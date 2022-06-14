Brokerages Set Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Target Price at $8.65

Shares of Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.65.

SMIZF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Meliá Hotels International from €8.40 ($8.75) to €8.50 ($8.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Meliá Hotels International from €8.30 ($8.65) to €8.80 ($9.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Meliá Hotels International alerts:

Shares of SMIZF stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26. Meliá Hotels International has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $9.02.

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.