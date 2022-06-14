Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,700 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the May 15th total of 384,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 24.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 182,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 36,120 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE RA traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.44. The stock had a trading volume of 227,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,260. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.95%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

