California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 11,415 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of ServiceNow worth $230,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,778,000 after acquiring an additional 556,871 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,606,000 after acquiring an additional 553,517 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,610,414,000 after acquiring an additional 352,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,898,748,000 after acquiring an additional 305,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,470 shares of company stock worth $9,406,060. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $443.72. 10,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $475.98 and a 200-day moving average of $544.53. The firm has a market cap of $88.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 400.34, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.