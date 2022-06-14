California State Teachers Retirement System Has $250.21 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,425,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,305 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $250,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 21,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 22,664 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.04. 65,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,711,047. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.84.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

