California State Teachers Retirement System Has $361.41 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $361,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,087. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $177.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.54.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

