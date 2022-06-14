California State Teachers Retirement System Has $458.30 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,803,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,768 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 0.5% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $458,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $558,305.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,329,398. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

Salesforce stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,535,210. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.58. The stock has a market cap of $163.24 billion, a PE ratio of 158.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

