California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,120,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.8% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Visa worth $676,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $192.76. 86,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,164,903. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $366.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,042. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

