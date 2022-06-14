Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Price Target to C$7.50

Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS STGYF opened at 4.87 on Friday. Stingray Group has a 1-year low of 4.87 and a 1-year high of 6.00.
About Stingray Group (Get Rating)
