Cape ANN Savings Bank Cuts Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cape ANN Savings Bank decreased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Cerner were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CERN remained flat at $$94.92 on Tuesday. 22 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,997,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.25. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $95.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Cerner’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.