Cape ANN Savings Bank Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 19.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 19.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.87.

Shares of C traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.80. The company had a trading volume of 693,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,393,332. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.68. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.