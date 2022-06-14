Cape ANN Savings Bank Takes Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 1,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $26,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:FCPT traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,901. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average of $27.37. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $30.13.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 42.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

