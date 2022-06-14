Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.65.

CPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a C$48.50 price target on shares of Capital Power and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total transaction of C$521,107.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,005,001.69. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total value of C$70,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at C$806,840. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,429 shares of company stock worth $863,753.

CPX opened at C$45.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.02. Capital Power has a one year low of C$36.65 and a one year high of C$46.51.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$501.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Power will post 2.0877511 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

