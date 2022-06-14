Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Invests $264,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.2% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.16. 183,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,359,291. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.61 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $215.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.82.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.