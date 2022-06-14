Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Invests $63.70 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 263,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,702,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 46.2% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,971,000 after acquiring an additional 529,340 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,004,000 after acquiring an additional 56,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,082,000 after acquiring an additional 161,860 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.17. 90,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,992,972. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $186.68 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.80 and a 200-day moving average of $221.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

