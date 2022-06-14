Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.3% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $129.98. 164,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,533,131. The company has a market capitalization of $145.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.37.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.16.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

