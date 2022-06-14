CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Position Increased by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up 4.3% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Avenir Corp owned 0.26% of CarMax worth $55,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in CarMax by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,817 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in CarMax by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,306,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,327,000 after acquiring an additional 460,010 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in CarMax by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 511,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,594,000 after acquiring an additional 280,673 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $29,002,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in CarMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,897,000 after acquiring an additional 196,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.70.

Shares of KMX stock traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $89.89. 17,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,835. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.36 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.19.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

