Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Acquires $17,423,690.50 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 793,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $17,423,690.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,386,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,441,269.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.92. 7,454,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,433,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.11.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVNA. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Carvana to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Carvana by 84.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 95,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after buying an additional 43,639 shares during the period. PB Investment Partners L.P. increased its stake in Carvana by 80.4% in the first quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. now owns 115,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 51,518 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Carvana by 34.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 807,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,311,000 after purchasing an additional 207,017 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Carvana by 9,501.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 292,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,739,000 after purchasing an additional 289,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Carvana by 111.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,756,000 after purchasing an additional 148,953 shares in the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

