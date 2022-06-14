Castellan Group Acquires 1,200 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Castellan Group increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. KLA comprises approximately 2.2% of Castellan Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Castellan Group’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in KLA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,787,000 after buying an additional 63,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in KLA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,557,000 after buying an additional 113,477 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in KLA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after buying an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,897,000 after buying an additional 33,361 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of KLA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,056,000 after purchasing an additional 218,658 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.05.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.68. 29,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,664. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $338.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.47. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $287.44 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. KLA’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

