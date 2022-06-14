Castellan Group Purchases 230 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Castellan Group lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $344,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.9% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.7% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.61. 101,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294,683. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.91. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $150.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.69.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.