Castellan Group Sells 11,500 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Castellan Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.8% of Castellan Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Castellan Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:META traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.97. 457,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,889,692. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $164.03 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.65.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,419.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,782 shares of company stock worth $9,221,039. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.76.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

