Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cellectis from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cellectis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $2.44 on Friday. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Cellectis by 166.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 376,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cellectis by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectis by 19.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

