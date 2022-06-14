CF Acquisition Corp. VII’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 14th (NASDAQ:CFFSU)

CF Acquisition Corp. VII’s (NASDAQ:CFFSU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, June 14th. CF Acquisition Corp. VII had issued 17,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 16th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFSU opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter worth $254,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

