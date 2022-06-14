Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

CIAFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Champion Iron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of CIAFF stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $6.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

