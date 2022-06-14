Charles K. Cohn Purchases 100,000 Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $319,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,520,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,420,841.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NRDY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.98. 1,038,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,661. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. Nerdy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $473.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.55.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NRDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.
Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.
