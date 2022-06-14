Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.90

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.90 and last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33.

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products, as well as investment management and investment advisory services. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

