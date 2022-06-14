Chimpion Price Hits $1.10 on Major Exchanges (BNANA)

Chimpion (BNANA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last week, Chimpion has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $35.06 million and $93,785.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00005094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chimpion Profile

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

