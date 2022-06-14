Citigroup Lowers Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $160.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.85.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $127.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.28. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $124.35 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 151,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after buying an additional 20,184 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 546.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 27,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 23,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,830,000 after buying an additional 139,554 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

