Citigroup Lowers DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $90.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $114.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded DocuSign from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded DocuSign from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Shares of DOCU opened at $59.12 on Friday. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -131.37 and a beta of 1.05.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,991,000 after acquiring an additional 313,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 48.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,284 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

