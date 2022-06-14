Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Trading Down 2.4%

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Rating) was down 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.06 and last traded at $32.47. Approximately 128,995 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.27.
Separately, TheStreet cut Clearway Energy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.66.
Clearway Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CWEN.A)
Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.
