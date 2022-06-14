Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the May 15th total of 125,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 28,439 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 39,274 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $152,000.

Shares of GLV traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 39,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,764. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $12.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.0906 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

