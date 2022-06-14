Cobak Token (CBK) Trading 37.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cobak Token (CBK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Cobak Token has a market cap of $24.90 million and $2.09 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded down 37.1% against the dollar. One Cobak Token coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00003643 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token launched on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,398,323 coins. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr . The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak . Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @CobakOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI. “

