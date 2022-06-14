Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Comcast by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 104,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 22.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 28.2% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 90,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 19,979 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.50. 439,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,973,094. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $183.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.