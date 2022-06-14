Comparing Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) and Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) and Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and Schrödinger, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical 0 5 3 0 2.38 Schrödinger 0 2 4 0 2.67

Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus price target of $155.11, indicating a potential upside of 7.86%. Schrödinger has a consensus price target of $68.50, indicating a potential upside of 196.15%. Given Schrödinger’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Schrödinger is more favorable than Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Schrödinger shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Schrödinger shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Biohaven Pharmaceutical and Schrödinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical -94.64% N/A -63.08% Schrödinger -87.27% -23.72% -18.24%

Risk & Volatility

Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schrödinger has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biohaven Pharmaceutical and Schrödinger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical $462.51 million 21.93 -$846.59 million ($11.84) -12.15 Schrödinger $137.93 million 11.91 -$100.39 million ($1.89) -12.24

Schrödinger has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biohaven Pharmaceutical. Schrödinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biohaven Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Schrödinger beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications. The company also offers Troriluzole for spinocerebellar ataxia and obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as Alzheimer diseases; BHV-0223, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; BHV-5000/5500 for neuropsychiatric indications; and Verdiperstat, a product for multiple system atrophy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Cove to facilitate telemedicine evaluation for migraine sufferers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Schrödinger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schrödinger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries. The Drug Discovery segment focuses on building a portfolio of preclinical and clinical programs, internally and through collaborations. The company serves biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. Schrödinger, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

