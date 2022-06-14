Comparing Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) & Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Till Capital and Everest Re Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Everest Re Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Everest Re Group has a consensus target price of $333.75, suggesting a potential upside of 23.76%. Given Everest Re Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Everest Re Group is more favorable than Till Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.1% of Everest Re Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Everest Re Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Till Capital and Everest Re Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $160,000.00 96.64 -$1.56 million N/A N/A Everest Re Group $11.87 billion 0.90 $1.38 billion $33.57 8.03

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Till Capital has a beta of -0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Till Capital and Everest Re Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A N/A N/A Everest Re Group 11.11% 12.97% 3.51%

Summary

Everest Re Group beats Till Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Till Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, vanadium, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property; and option interest in the Carlin Vanadium property located in Nevada, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Everest Re Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers' compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

