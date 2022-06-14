CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Shares Down 0.6%

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.38 and last traded at $61.38. 56 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.72.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMPUY. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.08.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

