Contrasting Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) & Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

0.0% of Continental Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Romeo Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Romeo Power has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Aktiengesellschaft and Romeo Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Aktiengesellschaft 3.64% 8.67% 2.95% Romeo Power -604.73% -48.68% -41.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and Romeo Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Aktiengesellschaft 3 7 4 0 2.07 Romeo Power 0 2 0 0 2.00

Continental Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 764.94%. Romeo Power has a consensus target price of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 844.76%. Given Romeo Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Continental Aktiengesellschaft.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Continental Aktiengesellschaft and Romeo Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Aktiengesellschaft $39.95 billion 0.38 $1.72 billion N/A N/A Romeo Power $16.80 million 4.80 $10.03 million ($1.23) -0.49

Continental Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Romeo Power.

Summary

Continental Aktiengesellschaft beats Romeo Power on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions. It also provides tires for cars, trucks, buses, two-wheel and specialist vehicles, bicycles, and motor vehicles, as well as digital tire monitoring and management systems. In addition, the company develops and manufactures cross-material, environmentally friendly, and intelligent products and systems for automotive, railway engineering, mining, agriculture, and other industries, as well as provides contract manufacturing services. It sells its products through 944 company owned tire outlets and approximately 5,200 franchise locations The company was formerly known as Continental-Caoutchouc- und Gutta-Percha Compagnie. Continental Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

About Romeo Power (Get Rating)

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for vehicle electrification in North America. The company designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies; and provides non-recurring engineering services, such as design, prototype, and testing services. It serves commercial electric vehicle manufacturers, electric powertrain converters, electric watercraft manufacturers, fleet operators, and automobile, and recreational vehicle manufacturers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vernon, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.