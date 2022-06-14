Coty (NYSE:COTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Coty stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 2.38. Coty has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,382.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter worth about $13,123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Coty by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 745,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 96,259 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth about $17,961,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

