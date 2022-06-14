Cowen Raises Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $45.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GO has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.56.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $37.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of -0.20.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $386,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,866.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $182,259.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,130.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 619,099 shares of company stock worth $23,174,260 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after acquiring an additional 631,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,334,000 after buying an additional 96,832 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,587,000 after buying an additional 463,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,022,000 after buying an additional 1,760,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,599,000 after buying an additional 605,392 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

