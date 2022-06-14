Credit Suisse Group Raises Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $383.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $379.00 to $383.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $313.83.

NYSE:MTN opened at $228.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.19. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $221.38 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.10. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.71 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 833.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $11,844,000.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

