Credit Suisse Group Trims JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Target Price to GBX 200

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 260 ($3.16) to GBX 200 ($2.43) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 285 ($3.46) to GBX 200 ($2.43) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 300 ($3.64) to GBX 255 ($3.10) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $232.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDSPY opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

