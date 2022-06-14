CryptoBlades Hits Market Cap of $1.34 Million (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $1.10 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00006835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.89 or 0.00427000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00055481 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011199 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,977 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

