CTS Co. (CTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on June 22nd

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

CTS has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CTS to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Shares of CTS opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average of $35.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.57 and a beta of 0.66. CTS has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. CTS had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CTS will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised CTS from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $145,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in CTS by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the first quarter valued at about $870,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in CTS by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in CTS by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CTS by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

