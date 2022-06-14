CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Lowered by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,797 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 2.9% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.84.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $90.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

