Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Receives $8.85 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cybin in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBN opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. Cybin has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $105.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Cybin in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cybin during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cybin by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cybin in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Cybin by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a discovery-phase phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation and psychiatric conditions.

