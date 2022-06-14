Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Receives $8.85 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.85.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cybin in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a report on Thursday, April 14th.
Shares of OTCMKTS CYBN opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. Cybin has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $105.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.91.
About Cybin (Get Rating)
Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a discovery-phase phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation and psychiatric conditions.
