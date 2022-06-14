Cypress Capital Group Has $7.70 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.0% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 38,438 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $831,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,812,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,591,938,000 after buying an additional 212,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,560 shares of company stock worth $36,674,489. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.56. The stock had a trading volume of 600,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,246,100. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.63. The stock has a market cap of $393.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

