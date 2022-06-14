Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) & System1 (NYSE:SST) Critical Review

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) and System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Dada Nexus and System1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dada Nexus -32.74% -40.74% -31.89% System1 N/A -39.62% -7.99%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dada Nexus and System1, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dada Nexus 0 0 6 0 3.00 System1 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dada Nexus currently has a consensus price target of $24.05, indicating a potential upside of 244.06%. System1 has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 130.41%. Given Dada Nexus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than System1.

Volatility & Risk

Dada Nexus has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, System1 has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dada Nexus and System1’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dada Nexus $1.06 billion 1.71 -$387.77 million ($1.54) -4.54 System1 N/A N/A $21.03 million N/A N/A

System1 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dada Nexus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.2% of Dada Nexus shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dada Nexus beats System1 on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dada Nexus (Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About System1 (Get Rating)

System1, Inc. develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

