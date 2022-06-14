Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $419.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 676 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DECK opened at $250.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.96. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

