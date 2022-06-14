Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €70.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($72.92) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DHER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($83.33) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($52.08) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($91.67) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($83.33) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($98.96) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

ETR:DHER opened at €33.28 ($34.67) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €34.47 and a 200 day moving average of €57.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €23.88 ($24.88) and a 1-year high of €134.95 ($140.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

